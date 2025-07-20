Terry G plots comeback, begs Davido for a verse on new song

Nigerian street-hop sensation Terry G, once dubbed the “Akpako Master” for his high-energy music and eccentric style, is making headlines again—this time for his bold move to rekindle his music career by seeking the help of Afrobeats superstar Davido.

In a surprising social media post that quickly went viral, Terry G openly begged Davido for a verse on his new song, signaling his determination to return to the limelight after years of silence. “Make una help me beg @davido for a verse abeg… I need am,” he wrote.

The post, which many interpreted as both vulnerable and strategic, reflected Terry G’s awareness of how much the industry has evolved in his absence.

This move comes amid rumours of a broader comeback strategy by the “Free Madness” crooner, who previously dominated the airwaves with hits like “Run Mad,” “Akpako,” and “Testing Microphone.”

Once one of the most controversial figures in the Nigerian music industry, Terry G’s unpredictable antics and raw energy set him apart. However, changing musical tastes and a quieter personal life saw him gradually fade from the mainstream spotlight.

“I’ve been away, but music never left me,” Terry G reportedly said in a recent interview. “Now I want to give my fans the Terry G they loved, but more refined and focused.”

Social media users have had mixed reactions to the plea. While some praised his humility and hunger, others mocked the move. Still, the conversation reignited nostalgia for Terry G’s golden era and raised curiosity about what a collaboration with Davido might sound like.

Industry insiders suggested that this public appeal could be part of a calculated strategy to generate buzz around Terry G’s upcoming project.

By aligning himself with a household name like Davido, he may be hoping to re-enter the charts and streaming playlists with full force.