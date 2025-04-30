CBEX: EFCC declares foreigner, Elie Bitar, wanted

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has issued a wanted notice for Elie Bitar, a foreign national, in connection with a cryptocurrency fraud case involving the online trading platform, Crypto Bridge Exchange (CBEX).

In a bulletin released on Wednesday through its official social media channels, the EFCC stated that Bitar is accused of orchestrating a fraudulent investment scheme via CBEX, which allegedly defrauded numerous unsuspecting investors in Nigeria.

The notice reads, “The public is hereby informed that ELIE BITAR, whose photograph is shown above, is wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for fraud committed on the online trading platform Crypto Bridge Exchange (CBEX).”

ALSO READ:Financial desperation and the CBEX collapse

Bitar’s last known address was listed as Eng. George Enemoh Crescent, Lekki Phase 1, Lekki, Lagos State. The wanted notice was signed by Dele Oyewale, Head of Media and Publicity for the EFCC.

The EFCC has appealed to the public to share any information about Bitar’s whereabouts. Information can be provided to any of its zonal offices, including those in Abuja, Lagos, Ibadan, Uyo, Sokoto, Maiduguri, Benin, Makurdi, Kaduna, Ilorin, Enugu, Kano, Gombe, and Port Harcourt. Alternatively, tips can be submitted by phone at 08093322644 or via email at info@efcc.gov.ng.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE