Day Tinubu, Obasanjo, Osoba, Ishola serenaded Abiodun’s with words of wisdom

IN an atmosphere charged with gratitude, celebration, and hope, dignitaries from across Nigeria and beyond gathered at the historic Cathedral Church of St. Peter, Ake, Abeokuta, to mark a triple-fold occasion—Governor Dapo Abiodun’s 65th birthday, six impactful years of governance, and the grand finale of the National Sports Festival hosted by Ogun State.

Gracing the occasion were the cream of Nigeria’s political, traditional, and diplomatic leadership: cabinet members of the Ogun State Government, National and State Assembly members, ALGON representatives, respected market leaders, past officeholders, royal fathers, and community champions. Their convergence was not just ceremonial; it was a resounding testament to the respect and recognition Governor Abiodun commands in national and regional governance.

On behalf of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, delivered a moving presidential tribute, describing Governor Abiodun as a transformative leader whose tenure is marked by developmental precision in infrastructure, education, youth empowerment, food security, and investment facilitation. The President commended his commitment to transparent, inclusive governance and his role as Chairman of the Southern Governors’ Forum, saluting his efforts in promoting regional unity and innovation.

In his goodwill message, former President Chief Olusegun Obasanjo praised the governor’s determination and inclusive development model, while Chief Olusegun Osoba, a former governor himself, acknowledged the governor’s strides in road rehabilitation and essential services.

A moment of deep reflection came with the heartfelt tribute of Nigeria’s former High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Ambassador Sarafa Tunji Isola, OFR, who extolled the governor’s style of leadership as both visionary and compassionate. His words echoed the thoughts of millions:

“As the sun rises on this momentous 29th day of May—a date symbolic of democracy and renewal—I join the people of Ogun State in celebrating a man whose leadership is etched in resilience, purpose, and humility.”

Ambassador Isola, a diplomat renowned for his statesmanship and service to Nigeria, further observed:“You have not just governed, Your Excellency; you have inspired. You have led with calm resolve, fortified by divine guidance. You have balanced heritage with innovation, and your imprint on Ogun State is unmistakably progressive. May your years ahead be crowned with divine grace, strategic clarity, and national legacy.”

Traditional rulers also echoed the chorus of commendation. The Alake and Paramount Ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo, offered royal blessings and lauded the governor’s enduring touch on the lives of the people. The Akarigbo of Remoland, Oba Babatunde Ajayi, extolled Abiodun’s humility and people-focused governance, while the Olu of Ilaro, Oba Kehinde Olugbenle, hailed the administration’s support for traditional institutions.

Governor Abiodun, visibly moved by the outpouring of love, used the occasion to reflect on his journey—one defined by grace, learning, and divine providence. He recalled the uncertain dawn of his administration in 2019, now transformed into a landscape of tangible progress across all sectors. “The rain is gone,” he proclaimed. “God has made my vision a testimony.”

Spiritual insight was offered by the Rt. Rev. Samuel Ogundeji, Bishop of the Egba Anglican Diocese, whose sermon titled “If It Had Not Been the Lord” encouraged the governor to remain steadfast in service and vigilant in leadership. Quoting Psalm 124, the Bishop emphasized self-assessment, gratitude, and a higher calling to service in the years ahead.

As the service closed in unity and reverence, one truth became clear: May 29 in Ogun State is no ordinary day. It is a canvas of collective achievement, painted by a leader who listens, leads, and delivers. It is also a mirror reflecting the voices of patriots like Ambassador Sarafa Tunji Isola, whose dignified presence and eloquent reflections continue to inspire hope for the future of the Nigerian state.

