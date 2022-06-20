Teen Ambassador offers free treatment for diabetes, ulcer, hepatitis, in Abuja

No fewer than 1,000 residents of Kado Community in the Life Camp area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja benefitted from the free medical outreach organised by Teen Ambassador Foundation (TAF) at the weekend.

Specifically, the residents received treatment for malaria, typhoid, peptic ulcer, urinary tract infections, hypertension, diabetes, skin diseases, treatment and vaccination for Hepatitis B and C infections, as well as pelvic inflammatory diseases initiated by TAF Social Corporate Responsibility (CSR).

Many medical personnel ranging from medical doctors, nurses, laboratory scientists and pharmacists were on hand to render service to the densely populated suburb of Abuja.

In his remarks at the outreach, the Director-General/Chief Executive Officer of the Foundation, Mr Paul Adiwu his passion to assist the poor and needy was the motivation for the exercise.

“I am doing this out of community service and not out of any political gain. I am from Plateau State and not FCT, so this is purely my own way of giving back to society.

“I know my origin and I think when you remember where one is coming from, you don’t have a choice but to complement government efforts in things like this.

“We want to have these outreaches across the Federation. So, we are having one location per state. The first one was in Nasarawa and it was a success.

“This time around we came up with vaccination for hepatitis. We are trying to improve on what we are doing. Every community is in need and you cannot be everywhere at the same time but we would continue to do our best and continue improving every time.

“The mission of Teen Ambassadors Foundation is to work on areas that are related to the sustainable development goals and health and wellbeing are part of that.





“We also support child education and provide scholarships. We want to educate the teenagers and catch them young,” Mr Adiwu said.

In her part, Mrs Chinyere Donatus whose child was treated for down syndrome expressed gratitude to the Foundation for its kind gesture.

Mrs Donatus said she had sought basic medical help from many health facilities but could not get it for lack of funds, stressing that the Foundation has provided succour for her.

Similarly, the Village Head of Kado, Chief Danlami Audu expressed his appreciation to the Foundation, calling on all public-spirited individuals to also embrace humanitarian services.

Also, the National Coordinator of the Peace Corps, Dr Dickson Akor, also commended the Foundation for the exercise.

“I am here to represent the Peace Corps of Nigeria to show solidarity and support for the good work Mr Adiwu is doing. He is not a legislator but a civil servant and has decided that with what God has given to him he should invest it in the service of humanity.

“This is what life is all about. I appreciate him for the good work. You can see the smiles on the faces of everybody here. He deserves to be supported. It is commendable and should be emulated,” he said.

Also speaking, Commissioner of the FCT in the Public Complaints Commission (PCC), Hon. Dalhatu Musa commended the Foundation for helping the needy and the vulnerable, adding that government alone cannot satisfy the medical needs of the masses.

“In the PCC we receive a lot of complaints that have to do with the deficit in health infrastructure. We thank TAF for this gesture which would help to address such issues. We will continue to partner with the organisation and ensure the support is timely in a manner that would be accommodating to all,” he said.

On his part, the incoming President of the Abuja Metropolitan Lions Club, Lion Ladi Aliyu-Okojie, commended the organisation for the medical outreach.

She pledged the support and continued partnership of the Lions Club with the Foundation to promote the well-being of the people.

