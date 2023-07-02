The founders of Orla Africa, a tech company focused on creating a sustainable, affordable and impactful ecosystem, have said it aims to solve the gadget problem in Nigeria.

Chidiebere Kalu, the company’s communication strategist, on behalf of other founders, Kosiso Asogwa, Emmanuel Eze and Julius Ngwu, said the company was born out of the desire to make tech more accessible and affordable to Nigerians by building a reliable supply chain of pre-owned and renewed gadgets.

During the launch of the tech company in Lagos, recently, Kosiso Asogwa, the company’s Chief Innovation Officer, said beyond its innovativeness and uniqueness, the company is also focused on environmental sustainability and curbing electronic waste.

“Orla Africa seeks to solve the problem of limited access to affordable, quality tech gadgets for the common people. By offering pre-owned and renewed devices at affordable prices, Orla Africa aims to make technology more accessible to a wider audience. Additionally, Orla Africa addresses the issue of electronic waste by promoting the reuse and refurbishment of gadgets, contributing to a more sustainable future.

“We are committed to ensuring the quality and authenticity of the products while maintaining affordability through meticulous sourcing, establishing partnerships with trusted suppliers, and implementing rigorous quality control measures.

“Also, we are scaling operations and expanding our reach by growing the customer base, establishing a strong online presence and managing logistics efficiently through strategic planning, resource allocation and adapting to evolving market dynamics. As daunting as it seems, we remain resolute and passionate as we move closer to our goals,” Asogwa said.

He added that the team built on its knowledge and experience in offering tech solutions to individuals and enterprises over the years to develop Orla Africa.

“Aside our year-long expertise in the consumer electronics industry, we have enjoyed over 15 years of friendship, while building amazing tech solutions for individuals and enterprises. During our time as students in the prestigious University of Nigeria, Nsukka, part of the Orla team was involved in founding Lodgecheck.com, a platform that helped students to find accommodation on their campuses,” Asogwa added.

