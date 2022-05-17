Team Lagos Nigeria rallies 100,000 Lagosians for Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu

A grassroots political group, Team Lagos Nigeria, on Monday, organised a rally attended by no fewer than 100,000 residents of Lagos State in furtherance of the presidential aspiration of a former governor of the state and stalwart of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Tinubu.

The chairman of the Lagos State parks and garage management committee, Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya (MC Oluomo); fuji musician, Alhaji Wasiu Ayinde Marshal (K1); Chairman, conference of 57 Local Government and Local councils development areas, Kolade Alabi; conference 57 Secretary-General, Rasaq Ajala and Nollywood stars were among top Lagosians that attended the rally.

The team also campaigned for the re-election of the state governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu. The crowd, clad in customised T-shirts, polo shirts and fez caps, converged on Sky Power ground at Ikeja GRA.

The Director-General of Team Lagos Nigeria in the South-West, Chief Anthony Adeboye, said the group was constituted in 1999 by Senator Tinubu to promote good governance and to work harmoniously with all political leaders and officeholders to bridge the gaps between the grassroots and the people in government.

Adeboye stated that the team had worked with the four successive governors of the state – Tinubu, Babatunde Fashola, Akinwumi Ambode and Sanwo-Olu who, he said, had been a strong pillar of the group.

He said through Team Lagos Nigeria, Tinubu had empowered thousands of helpless Nigerians. The state Commissioner for home affairs, Prince Anofiu Elegushi, commended the group. He said Tinubu had done a lot for Nigerians and it was payback time for him. He urged the people to keep the tempo high and ensure victory for Tinubu.





Conference 57 chairman, Kolade Alabi, said Tinubu was sufficiently prepared to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari. According to him, more progress will be recorded in Nigeria and the citizens will rejoice if Tinubu is elected as president.

“President Buhari has done a lot. He needs an enigma with a strong political will to consolidate his achievements. This is why we are all clamouring for our leader, Asiwaju Tinubu, to succeed him,” he said.

Alabi urged Lagosians to vote massively for Governor Sanwo-Olu during next year’s poll.

Alhaji Akinsanya (MC Oluomo) thanked the crowd for honouring Senator Tinubu and Governor Sanwo-Olu. He urged those without PVCs to go and get theirs.

“This coming election is about numbers and we want to turn out over four million votes for Asiwaju Tinubu in Lagos. It is doable if we all go get our PVCs. Lagos has over 20 million people with youths constituting the majority. Let us use our votes to entrench good governance by voting en masse for Jagaban (Tinubu),” he said.

Alhaji Ayinde Marshal (K1), who is the chairman of Team Lagos Nigeria, appealed to all party leaders to endorse Senator Tinubu as the APC presidential standard-bearer.

According to Marshal, Tinubu has sacrificed enough for the party and it is time for the party to pay him back by giving him the presidential ticket.

He also entertained the crowd with good music. He was joined on the stage by Temitope Adekunle (aka Small Doctor) and other musicians.

