Teachers training: Adedoja woos education stakeholders

The Director-General of the Teachers Continuous Training Institute (TCTI) Biase, Cross River State, Professor Taoheed Adedoja, has said that the institute has the capacity for retraining one million teachers, stressing the need to build the capacity of teachers for improved quality of education delivery in the country.

Adedoja has therefore extended invitations to various stakeholders in the education sector and emerging skills development providers to partner with the institute for human resource development in teacher education and digital proficiency skill development.

He stated this at a workshop organized by the Federal Ministry of Education in collaboration with the World Bank in Abuja.

Adedoja noted TCTI Biase was equipped with 21st-century facilities for training and retraining of teachers and digital proficiency skill development, adding that TCTI Biase is one of the best of such institutions in Nigeria.

He emphasised the need to give priority attention to vocational and technical education, describing it as the century’s saving grace for youth unemployment and Nigeria’s economic turnaround that should be revamped in Nigeria’s educational system.

TCTI boss noted that if the technical and vocational colleges in Nigeria are provided with the required tools and equipment backed by adequate incentives for teachers, Nigeria would be in the forefront of major manufacturing countries in the world

The workshop, by the Innovative Development and Effectiveness in the Acquisition of Skills (IDEAS) Project aimed at improving Nigeria’s Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) was attended by officials of the Federal Ministry of Education, the World Bank, State Representatives, Development Partners, Teachers and Lecturers from various Technical Colleges and Universities, Consultants on Skill development, and the private sector.

Addressing reporters at the end of the workshop in Abuja, the former Minister of Sports and Special Duties, said the TCTI in Biase, Cross River State has the capacity to retrain over one million teachers across the county as well as to carry out baseline assessment and training on digital skill proficiency for global certification for over 5 million Nigerians, particularly youths, as





According to him, “TCTI is the first Nigerian public institution to be licensed by Certiport for testing and training on Digital proficiency skill development for global certification on several skills.”