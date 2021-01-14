Teachers’ capacity building designed to enhance efficiency — Ukah

Consistent capacity building initiative for teachers, especially in current teaching and learning processes, is designed to enhance efficiency in service delivery.

Delta State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Mr Patrick Ukah, said this in Asaba, Delta State capital, on Monday, while declaring open a five-day training programme on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The training was organised by the National Teachers Institute (NTI), Kaduna, for 25 primary school teachers selected from the 25 local government areas of the state.

Ukah listed the areas of focus of the training to include information and communication technology (ICT), language and communication skills, effective classroom management skills and basic teaching methods and techniques.

The commissioner described education as vital to the development of any society, noting that the 2030 SDGs Vision 4 identified education as the cornerstone of development.

Represented by his Special Assistant, Mr Felix Ideh, the commissioner said SDGs target in 2030 was to ensure that all girls and boys completed free, equitable and quality primary and secondary education.

He said in recognition of the importance of education, the state government organised a two-day education summit to X-ray challenges and proffer solutions to education in the state,

Ukah said some of the resolutions of the summit were professional development of teachers through training and retraining, curriculum revision/enrichment and the production of new schemes of work based on the new national curriculum for basic and post-basic levels.

Coordinator of the NTI, Mrs Ifeoma Aniegbunem, said the training was aimed at providing the teachers with the needed capacity to excel in their teaching activities, adding that there was the need for stakeholders to prioritise education.

One of the resource persons and Rector, Delta State Polytechnic, Ogwuashi-Uku, Professor Stella Chiemeke, said in modern times, effective teaching required embracing technological advancement.

She urged participants to take to take advantage of the benefits of the training, as well as impact on their colleagues who were not privileged to attend the training.

Earlier, the Director-General (NTI), Professor Garba. Dahuwa Azare, who was represented by the South-South coordinator of the institute, Mrs C. E. Ogbejele, commended the state for prioritising the education sector and for its robust stakeholders’ participation in the workshop.

The Director-General said the institute was poised to improve the way teachers conducted themselves, while stressing the need for a paradigm shift from the traditional methods of teaching to technology-based approach.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Pollution, Deforestation: How Ignorance, Unclear Environmental Policies Influence Booming Fish Smoking Industry

Rays of the afternoon sun pelted her head as she fanned the embers beneath the half-cut iron drum with the smoke permeating the air. “This smoke is unbearable, Iya Maria,” said one of the three neighbours conversing under a makeshift shed about five meters away. Their voices rose and fell intermittently…