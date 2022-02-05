TD teams up with Ebahi in new release ‘Ineme Mma’

Entertainment
By Femi Oguntayo

Being his first project in 2022, Music minister, Tunde Olugbayila otherwise known as TD, has just released his long anticipated track, entitled: ‘Ineme mma’, on which he featured the amazing woman of God, ‘Ebahi’.

The sound, which was birthed from a place of encounters, sets off a worship experience celebrates the Always Good God, who lives and reigns forever. It is definitely a must have in the library of the believer.

Recorded live at the HarvestHouse Christian Centre Alpha Cathedral, Ibadan, the song is fast becoming an anthem of worship.

In the year 2013, TD had released a previous version alongside other songs in a medley, ‘To The King’. TD’s other works include ‘You Are The One’ featuring Mike Abdul, ‘King of Angels’ among others. He is also the Music Director of HarvestHouse Christian Centre, Ibadan.

