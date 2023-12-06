American singer-songwriter, Taylor swift, has been named world’s fifth most powerful woman, outpacing Beyoncé and Rihanna.

This, according to Forbes’ annual ranking, becomes her highest ever position to date on the 2023 list. She is the top-ranking musician on the tally. Overall, she’s only bested by European Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen at No. 1; European Central Bank President, Christine Lagarde at No. 2; United States Vice President, Kamala Harris at No. 3; and Italian Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni at No. 4.

The publication noted Swift’s recently acquired billionaire status, estimating her current net worth at $1.1 billion, with $500 million from royalties and touring, $500 million from her music catalog and some $125 million in real estate, as well as her Taylor’s Version rerecords and record Eras Tour ticket sales as reasons for her high placement. It also pointed out that the 33-year-old pop star is the first musician to “make the ranks solely based on her songs and performances.”

Beyoncé sits at No. 36 on the Most Powerful Women list, jumping up 44 spots from last year’s ranking of No. 80. While Rihanna comes in at No. 74, though her staggering net worth of $1.4 billion still trumps that of Taylor Swift and Beyoncé ($540 million).

In June, all three women were part of Forbes‘ list of America’s Richest Self-Made Women, placing Rihanna at No. 20, Taylor Swift at No. 34 and Beyoncé at No. 48.

“As ever, the 2023 Power List was determined by four main metrics: money, media, impact and spheres of influence,” wrote the publication. “Media mentions and social reach were analyzed for all. The result: 100 women who are shaping the policies, products and political fights that define our world.”

Here are the Top 10 Most Powerful Women in the World:

Ursula von der Leyen: Politics & Policy, Belgium Christine Lagarde: Politics & Policy, Germany Kamala Harris: Politics & Policy, United States Giorgia Meloni: Politics & Policy, Italy Taylor Swift: Media & Entertainment, United States Karen Lynch: Business, United States Jane Fraser: Finance, United States Abigail Johnson: Finance, United States Mary Barra: Business, United States Melinda French Gates: Philanthropy, United States

