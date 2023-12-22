Taraba State Governor, Dr. Agbu Kefas, signed the 2024 budget appropriation into law on Friday.

Kefas emphasised during the exercise in Jalingo that the appropriation was not merely a financial plan but aimed at ensuring the desired development of Taraba State.

According to the governor, resources were strategically allocated to address pressing developmental issues, foster economic growth, and enhance overall development.

“The appropriation is a tool that empowers us to meet the needs of our communities and build resilience in a prosperous state. We are poised to create a legacy of progress and prosperity for generations to come,” expressed Kefas.

Earlier, during the plenary, the State House of Assembly passed the budget with an increment of two billion naira.

Hon. John Kizito Bonzena, the speaker of the house, announced the resolution of the house that the 2024 appropriation bill, named “BUDGET OF MOVING FORWARD,” aims to advance the state’s socio-economic development agenda through strategic investments in education, infrastructure, healthcare, agriculture, security, and governance. The house, in its wisdom, increased the budget by two billion naira.

Bonzena stated that the budget, standing at Three Hundred and Thirteen Billion, Three Hundred and Eighty-Eight Million, Five Hundred and Twenty-Five Thousand, Six Hundred and Sixty-One Naira, Fifty-Six Kobo (N313,388,525,661:56k) only, is intended to ensure the reality of the intended projects for the desired development of Taraba State.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE