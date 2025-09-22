Tambuwal left legacy of abandoned projects — Sokoto APC chairman

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Sokoto State, Alhaji Isa Sadiq Achida, has criticised the administration of former Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, describing his eight years in office as a period marked by “stagnation, abandoned projects and asset stripping.”

Achida, in an interview with newsmen on Monday, alleged that Tambuwal deliberately refused to formally hand over to Governor Ahmed Aliyu in 2023 to avoid being held responsible for the condition in which the state was left.

He said the refusal was part of attempts to frustrate the present administration.

In contrast, the APC chairman praised Governor Aliyu for what he described as sound financial discipline and visible development strides.

“Since his assumption of office, salaries are paid on or before the 21st of every month, the new minimum wage has been implemented, and major projects are ongoing—all without borrowing,” Achida said.

He further described Governor Aliyu as a leader focused on the welfare of the people rather than “looting public resources.”

On Tambuwal’s political future, Achida argued that the former governor lacked an independent support base and depended largely on political godfathers, particularly Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, to secure power.

He concluded that Tambuwal was unlikely to contest any future governorship or senatorial election, declaring him “politically retired.”

When contacted, a member of the State Executive Council during the former administration, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said a response would be made to the allegations at the appropriate time.

He said Tambuwal is focusing on his duty as a federal lawmaker and a major stakeholder in the country.

