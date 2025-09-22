China prepares to evacuate 400,000 ahead of Ragasa’s predicted landfall

Thousands of people have been evacuated in the northern Philippines as Super Typhoon Ragasa makes landfall, with authorities describing the storm as potentially “catastrophic.”

Super typhoon Ragasa, with wind gusts reaching 230km/h (143mph), came ashore on Panuitan Island in Cagayan province at 15:00 local time (08:00 GMT) on Monday, according to the national weather agency. The storm is moving west toward southern China.

Ragasa carries a “high risk of life-threatening storm surge” with expected peak heights above 3m (10ft), the bureau said. Officials have also warned of flooding, landslides, and damage to homes and infrastructure.

Schools and government offices are closed in large parts of the country, including the capital, Manila. The remote Batanes and Babuyan islands, where the typhoon first hit, are home to about 20,000 people.

The islands lie about 740km (460 miles) from Taiwan, where nearly 300 people have been moved from Hualien County. Ragasa is not expected to strike Taiwan directly but will bring heavy rain to its east coast.

According to the BBC, authorities have shut forest areas, nature trails, and some ferry services.

A super typhoon is the same strength as a Category 5 hurricane.

Authorities in China’s Guangdong province are advising residents to prepare for a “catastrophic” and “large-scale disaster.” Heavy rain and strong winds are expected to begin on Tuesday. In the city of Shenzhen, officials plan to evacuate 400,000 people.

In Hong Kong, authorities said the weather would “deteriorate rapidly” on Tuesday. The education bureau is still considering school closures. Cathay Pacific will cancel 500 flights from 18:00 local time tomorrow, while Hong Kong Airlines has also stopped all departures.

This typhoon, known locally as Nando, hits the Philippines as the country is already dealing with widespread flooding from a strong monsoon season.

On Sunday, tens of thousands of people protested government corruption, which they blame for the poor flood control infrastructure.

