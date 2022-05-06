Talent manager, Taiwo, speaks on future of Nigerian music industry

Nigerian journalist, talent manager, and artist PR Okanlawon Taiwo Alabi has said the future of the Nigerian music industry is bright with the way Afrobeat is making waves.

According to the talent manager, the whole world knows how big the sound of Afrobeats is and they the world is asking for more of it.

In his words, “Nigerian music industry is crowded with a lot of undiscovered talents. You can see the way Afrobeats is brewing. Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid, and others have done fantastic work. This is evident of the remarkable progress we have made.

“And there’s much that the world has not seen in the Nigerian music industry, more talents are still coming from Nigeria due to the development in the music scene.

“With the likes of McKay, Fireboy, Rema, Joeboy, and many more, the future is definitely too bright,” he added.

Taiwo Alabi is a young journalist, writer, digital media strategist, and music enthusiast. He’s the co-founder of HO2Media, a digital media and public relations company dedicated to promoting people, brands, products, artistes, and events.





He’s also the publisher of The Regular News, an informative news hub for entertainment, lifestyle, sports, and pop culture across Nigeria and beyond.

Taiwo Alabi is one of the promising talent managers and music publicists to look out for in the Nigerian entertainment industry. He’s managing the affairs of Canada-based Afrosoul artiste, Ayola, and fast-rising Afropop music star, Yemzzy.