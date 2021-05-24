Taking over the jewellery markets in the US is Haimov Jewelers, the astute vision of Igal Haimov

Isn’t it amazing to notice how professionals and entrepreneurs have worked their way relentlessly to scale their brands and businesses? Well, the entrepreneurial world always presents those with limitless opportunities who believe in crossing the boundaries and creating milestones with whatever they wish to create in their careers. Igal Haimov is one such astute mind and man who led the growth and development of the jeweller markets in the US to greater heights by giving 30 years to the industry through his firm ‘Haimov Jewelers’. Any business space may test a person’s patience; it may also make them face innumerable hurdles on their path, but the ones who still keep a firm eye on their goals and keep moving forward, no matter what, go ahead in creating waves in their chosen industries. Igal Haimov did exactly that with Haimov Jewelers, which is why it is one of the leading brands in the industry across the US.

Throwing light on his story, Igal Haimov says that his father was a taxi driver and most people assume that he got his passion from his father, which is not true. From a very early age, Igal Haimov loved making sketches of jewellery designs and found a creative soul in him. Later, a jeweller recognized his talents and got him into the business and that’s how his journey began in the world of jewellery. Today, Igal Haimov fully operates his jewellery store in the heart of Miami and has impressed the industry people and customers across the US with its custom jewellery and believe in the saying, “If you can dream it, we can create it”.

Haimov Jewelers are also known across the markets for creating their own line of watches, ‘Haimov Watches’. They have catered to high-profile clients like Kim Kardashian, Lil Pump, Paris Hilton, Lebron James, and so many others. Haimov Jewelers rose to much greater heights over the years for also the honesty and quality they provide all their clients, making them one of the most recognized stores in Miami.

Do find out more through their website, https://haimov.com/ and follow them on Instagram @haimovjewelers to know more.