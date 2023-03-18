Godwin Otang

The State Commissioner of Police in charge of elections in Cross River state, Cp. Garba Aliyu, has confirmed the death of a suspected political thug who was shot dead at a polling unit in Ogoja, Cross River North.

The news of suspected thug identified as Joe was shot this morning, being Saturday 18 during the Governorship and State Houses of Assembly election.

In a phone conversation, the CP said, “yes he was shot dead by soldiers, but I don’t have the details yet.”

Sources explained that Joe was at one of the polling centres in Ogoja causing tension in a rowdy manner insisting that this time, the APC must win in Ogoja.

In a related development, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Cross River state have lost seven vehicles to a fire incident late Friday evening. An eye witness who spoke on condition of anonymity disclosed that the incident took place at Okut-Ikang/Akpap axis of Odukpani local government area of the state.

According to him, “At 11:45 pm on Friday evening, March 17, 2023, seven PDP vehicles including four buses and three SUVs were burnt. One woman was also shot in the belly at Ikot Effiong Otop. Some policemen were disarmed and weapons taken away.”

The SUV vehicles, this reporter belonged to the Director Security of PDP Campaign Organization in the state, Mr. Bobby Ekpenyong, as well as the state vice chairman(South) of the party.

When contacted, the Police PRO in Cross River, DSP Irene Ugbo, said the command was yet to receive an official report on the incident.