Suspected IPOB members kill policeman, Dangote driver in Delta

Palpable fear has taken over residents of Delta North following the infiltration of members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), who went on a rampage in different locations of the Igbo speaking senatorial zone during the 3- day sit at home order which ended on Wednesday.

Two Dangote trucks were fully loaded with cement, the driver of one of the trucks was killed, and one tricycle burnt while one Audi Volkswagen car was damaged when the group struck at the outskirts of Asaba on Wednesday.

The suspected IPOB elements had at about 7 am reportedly blocked the Ugbolu/Illah Road at Mile 5, shooting indiscriminately.

Road users and residents of the area fled into the bush for fear of being hit by stray bullets.

Nigerian Tribune reports that a superintendent of police was on Tuesday gunned down at Nsukwa junction and several motorists have seriously injured along Ogwashi Uku — Ughelli expressway.

Gunmen suspected to be IPOB members were said to have mounted a roadblock, interrogated commuters and injured some who could not give satisfactory answers.





The gunmen had earlier on Monday swooped on Bonsac area of Asaba shooting sporadically until they were chased away by the police.

Meanwhile, the state police command said it was fully on the ground to contain the excesses of the group.

The Police commissioner in the state, Ari Mohammed Ali on Wednesday told newsmen that his men on receiving the information on the attack on Ugbolu were mobilized adding the hoodlums ran away ” even as we combed round the community bush”

He lamented the killing of the Dangote driver and the burning of the trucks.

“They asked the truck driver to come down from the vehicle, they asked him whether he was not aware of the sit-at-home order before he was shot.

“Others ran into the bush and later found their way to the police station in Ugbolu”

Ali warned the group to confine themselves to the east, advising residents in the state to go about their legitimate duties as the command will not renege in providing adequate security.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…

Suspected IPOB members kill policeman, Dangote driver In Delta

Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG

Suspected IPOB members kill policeman, Dangote driver In Delta