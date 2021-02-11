Suspected herdsmen hack two to death in Ogun

Again, suspected herdsmen, on Thursday, hacked two people to death at Owode-Ketu, in Yewa North area of the state.

It was gathered that the lives of the victims were cut short, when the herders allegedly ambushed them, along the Owode Ketu-Ijoun Tata road, in the early hours of the day.

The bodies of the victims identified as Isiaka Apesin and Oguntosin Adebayo were found inside a bush.

This development was coming a few days after one Dele Olowoniyi was murdered in cold blood, at Oha village, in Imeko Afon Local Government Area.

Speaking with newsmen, the Youth Leader of the town, Sina Olaleye, narrated that the victims were shot in the head and chest regions, on their way to the market.

He explained that the attackers were located by the Police in the bush with dangerous weapons, but unable to arrest them.

Olaleye decried incessant attacks on residents of the communities in Yewa North and called on the state government to do the needful in ensuring the security of lives and property of Yewa North people.

The youth leader said that the remains of the victims had been evacuated by the police from Eggua Divisional Police headquarters.

Also speaking, The Baale of Owode-Ketu, Reverend Sanya Fabuyi, stated that the latest attack was one of many unprovoked attacks that had led to the death of many indigenes of the town.

“As I am speaking with you, my town is under the siege of herdsmen. My people are living in fears, we are at the mercy of these marauders. Those who carried out this latest attack, I was informed had bulletproof vests on and carried AK-47 rifles. Even, police are helpless to approach them in the bush where they were located after the attack.

“I am appealing to the state government, to as a matter of urgency, release us from the captivity of the herders, who are killing our people and destroying our farms, which remain the major source of our livelihood,” Reverend Fabuyi stated.

In his reaction, Hon Wahab Abiodun, member representing Yewa North State Constituency II, described the development as a very sad one.

He noted that the recent killings were reprisal attacks following the visit of Sunday Adeyemo Igboho, to the areas under the siege of attacks.

Abiodun urged the state government to deploy security agents to the areas so as to prevent the challenge from snowballing into needless crisis.

He said: “It is so sad that Ketu Constituency is bathing in the blood of constituents. I am writing this with serious agony in the land of Ketu as Fulani herders attack Owode Ketu in Eggua ward and killed no fewer than six people leaving scores seriously injured, while two farmers after been macheted were thrown into Yewa river along Eggua road from the bridge.

“This was in connection with a reprisal attack by herdsmen as they came in hundreds as a result of the visitation of Sunday Igboho to the area.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident.

The PPRO said no suspect had been arrested in connection with the incident, saying that the police with the support of local vigilance group, hunters and youths are after the suspects.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Suspected herdsmen hack two to death in Ogun