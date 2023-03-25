Johnson Babajide – Makurdi

Five people were killed in renewed attacks by suspected herders on some communities in Otukpo and Agatu local government areas of Benue.

According to sources, the attackers invaded Atakpa and Ogbaulu communities in Agatu LGA where four persons were reportedly killed and several women raped.

It was also gathered that another attack was launched by herders on Iwili community of Otukpo LGA on Thursday where one person was killed.

Chairman of Agatu local government, Joseph Ngbede who confirmed the attack said that four people were killed by the suspected herders.

“They launched random shooting at Atakpa to be precise by 5 pm on Thursday and their mission was unknown to us. It was unexpected.

“The youth leader from Atakpa was missing as police are still searching and added that there was a threat to Ogbalu near Atakpa, the village.

“As of now four people were killed, one is missing and another one was injured,” Ngbede said.

The State Secretary of Miyeitti Alla Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, Ibrahim Galma. said already a meeting was ongoing over the crisis.

When contacted, the Police Public Relation Officer, SP Catherine Anene confirmed the attack in Agatu but said details of the report have not been received.

“Agatu incident is confirmed but detailed report has not been sent yet,” Anene said.

