Johnkennedy Uzoma

Ahead of the Labour Party Governorship primary election scheduled to hold next month in Imo State, 13 governorship aspirants have already secured the party Nomination and Expression of Interest Forms.

Among those who are eying the Labour Party governorship ticket and have secured the Nomination Forms are: Major General Lincoln Jack Ogunewe (retd), Senator Athan Achonu, Martin Agbaso, Barr Humphrey Anumudu, Chief Joseph Ukaegbu, Dr Tochi J.Ehirim, Rt Hon Ike Ibe, Rt Hon Kelechi Nwagwu, Dr Basil Maduka, Engr Chinedu Amadi, AIG Charles Agomuo (retd), Capt David Mbamara and Chief C.Ishiguzo.

While ten out of the thirteen governorship aspirants are from the Owerri zone, two are from the Okigwe zone and one comes from the Orlu zone.

The Peoples Democratic, party, PDP, and Nigerian Tribune gathered is expected to hold its governorship primary in the same month of April in the state as already two governorship aspirants have been cleared by the party to contest for the governorship ticket.

The aspirants, a former governor of Imo State, Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha and PDP National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, are to jostle for the party’s guber ticket, scheduled to hold on April 14, 2023.

Recall that both Emeka Ihedioha and Sen. Samuel Anyanwu were the only two aspirants that equally slugged it out at the party primary election held in 2020 and Ihedioha emerged as the flag bearer for which he contested the election and won before he was removed by the Supreme Court judgement.

