Suspected Fulani herdsmen clash with vigilante in Kwara

Pandemonium occurred in Oko Obbo lle in the Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State on Monday night as suspected herdsmen, armed with dangerous weapons, ambushed men of the local vigilante who were on patrol around 20:30 pm.

The Tribune Online gathered that members of the vigilante patrol team were patrolling along the Obbo Ile-Isapa axis when they were attacked by the herdsmen.

It was also gathered that one of the vigilante team, Mashud Taye, was injured with machete cuts before the attackers disappeared into the bush.

According to a release signed by the spokesman of the NSCDC in Kwara state, Babawale Afolabi, the incident occured when men of the Obbo Ile vigilante team were on routine patrol.

“On Monday, November 22, 2021, two armed herdsmen attacked a vigilante team of the Obbo Ile community who were on a routine patrol and left one of them with a serious injury as a result of the machete attacks”, he said.

He also said that efforts of the NSCDC operatives in Ekiti Divisional Office and the vigilante team yielded dividends as one of the assailants, Abdulkadir Ali Doogo, 23, from Omu Aran, was arrested and currently helping NSCDC in further investigations.

“The other herdsman is still at large and efforts are ongoing to capture him while the victim is responding to treatment in the hospital”, he said.

