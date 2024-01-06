Four residents, including a vigilante member of Unguwar Kori Kwari in Geidam LGA of Yobe State, have been killed by suspected Boko Haram terrorists.

Information has it that the terrorists, in a fresh attack on innocent people, invaded the area around 3 am on Friday, slaughtering two people like animals and shooting two others dead, while two persons were critically injured.

A resident of the area who is a human rights activist told journalists under identity cover that: “There was an attack in Geidam last night around 3 am at Unguwar Kori Kwari, an unspecified number of persons have been killed.”

According to him, there was a report of loss of lives, and some houses and shops were also burnt, including a church. Unguwar Kori is a popular place for alcohol drinkers and sex workers in Geidam.

He also confirmed that “Army, policemen, and other security personnel have been deployed to the place. We don’t know the actual number of people who died.”

Similarly, the vigilante commander in Geidam LGA (name withheld), who spoke on the telephone, said: “We received a distress call from the people of Unguwar Kori Kwari that there was a Boko Haram attack in the area. As we went there, the Boko Haram members had already run away, leaving four people dead.”

According to him, “They slaughtered two people and shot dead two others. Some houses and shops were also set ablaze. As we were trying to put out the fire, one vigilante and a soldier stepped over an explosive device planted by insurgents.”

He also said, “My boy (a vigilante) died instantly while the soldier was rushed to a hospital, but he is still alive. So far, four people have been confirmed dead, while two victims are in the specialist hospital receiving medical attention.”

Meanwhile, in a related incident, the Boko Haram insurgents reportedly whisked away six commuters along Biu to Damaturu road on Thursday morning.

A survivor of the incident narrated that the terrorists blocked three vehicles coming out from Biu, Buni Yadi, and Gujba road close to the old site of the Yobe State College of Agriculture, Gubja, around 10 am.

“They asked us in Kanuri if there are any Salafiyya or Christian followers. Luckily, I understand the Kanuri language and responded to them. So they allowed us to proceed with our journey. But they whisked away six commuters in a Golf 3 car, including the driver, into the bush,” the victim said.

The two incidents have yet to be confirmed by the military authorities in Yobe State as all efforts to get the same proved abortive as of the time of filing this report.

