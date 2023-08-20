Kel Armstrong Amobi, popularly known as KAA, is the founder of KAATruths and CEO of 3ple T. Integrated Services. In this interview by KINGSLEY ALUMONA, he speaks about his career, Nigerian youths and other issues.

You are an entrepreneur, an actor, a professional blogger, a social media influencer, and a tech enthusiast. How did your foray into all these ventures?

It all began at a very tender age. I love writing and published my first two books seven years ago. So, everything I am now is a direct result of my love for writing and reading and the mentoring intentionally submitted myself to.

Going by your social media posts, you appear to have radical views about religion, culture, relationships, and business. Did your personal experiences inspire this revolutionary worldview?

Almost everything I teach or talk about on social media is borne out of personal experiences. I was once neck-deep into religion. I was born a Catholic and have been a pastor. Religion has taken me to 22 countries of the world and I have had twists and turns in my relationships and businesses. So, my authoritative views of these topics are inspired by my experiences and vast research.

Your life and posts attract a lot of controversies and criticisms. Do these affect you in any way?

I feel uncomfortable when everyone agrees with me. It makes me think I am wrong. However, rather than get angry, I feel pity for those who emotionally attack my posts and my person. This is because I understand that in this part of the world, about 90 per cent of people do not think properly. There was a time I exposed lots of false prophets with very strong evidence and proofs but people ignored the proofs I presented and called me an enemy of the Church even though my intention was to save them from the snares of the wolves in sheep’s clothing.

Tell us about your journey with tech and entrepreneurship, and the impact you have made in these sectors.





I won’t be able to conclude the story in a thousand pages of a book, but I can tell you that I have been both beaten by the rain and burned by the sun in my journey as a tech enthusiast and a serial entrepreneur. However, I’m most proud to have raised so many young legit millionaires from my mentorship platforms. This is the label I want to carry.

You recently announced on Facebook that you would charge N2 million for your next blogging class. What is special about the class?

Well, I just recently increased it to N5 million and I’ve always made it abundantly clear that my kind of arbitrage blogging is not for ‘cry-cry’ babies or something anyone would want to start with his or her feeding money. It’s this expensive because it’s one skill that can change anyone’s financial life if you get the right teacher and money to push it. Secondly, the high cost of learning the digital skill from me will save me from those with a Ponzi scheme understanding of the business and help me to keep my name from any stain.

Over the years, I have come to learn that those who paid less are usually the ones who become so impatient with the process. They want to cash out quickly and they usually don’t even have money to speed up their growth in the business. Lastly, the high cost helps me to have fewer students that I will be able to give my full attention to.

What were the challenges and obstacles you surmounted in order to be successful today and what do you want your mentees to learn from the mistakes you made at the outset of your career?

The biggest challenge I surmounted is impatience, and I want my mentees to understand that what kept me on my knees for a long time is fear. Fortune favours the bold and flees from those with a basket of complaints and fear.

What major problems do you think are facing the average Nigerian youth, and what can help them navigate these problems?

The first problem is superstitious beliefs. Many Nigerian and African youths believe so much in superstitions. They blame Satan for their own mistakes and hate God for not making them rich because they believe that God and Satan are both responsible for their success and failures. Secondly, parents; the progress of many of our youths is stunted by incessant financial demands from parents. I wish parents could allow their children to lay a very strong foundation first before shaking them with all kinds of family problems. Thirdly, the government; Nigerians are naturally very hardworking people. If the government could just provide the basic amenities and a safe environment, the youth will thrive.

What would you like to say to the youth looking up to you?

I will say to them what I have always said to them. Choose to die on your feet than live on your knees and do not be afraid to dare or ashamed to live differently. And, most importantly, stop thinking like a victim and start fighting like a warrior. No one is too lowly buried that he or she cannot rise to the very top. If you search for a million excuses you will find a million plus one.

