Sunday Dare lays foundation for block of classrooms at Girls High School

THE Minister of Sports and Youth Development Mr Sunday Dare, has performed the ground-breaking ceremony to kick-start the construction of a block of three classrooms at a Girls High School in Ogbomoso, Oyo State.

The minister, who has never hidden his passion for the growth and development of his people, is investing in a conducive environment for learning in his community.

Before now, he had carried out series of activities within the three years he assumed office as minister.

The foundation for the block of classrooms was laid at Mercyland Community Basic School Ogbomoso on the day he inaugurated a basketball court at LAUTECH and launched the Ogbomoso Rockets Basketball Team, both financed by him.

Last year, Dare built a sporting arena for Table Tennis, Basketball, five-a-side football, Badminton and Volleyball for the use of youths in the area.