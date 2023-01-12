College of Agric Igboora gets new rector, principal officers

The appointment of Professor Akinola Kehinde Akinlabi as the rector of the Oyo State College of Agriculture and Technology, Igboora, as well as three other principal officers have been approved by Mr Seyi Makinde, the governor of Oyo State.

The registrar, Mr Rasheed Fasasi Adenrele Adeniji; the librarian, Dr Olatundun Oluwatoyin Oyewumi, and the Director of Works, Salaam Dauda Adeniran, are the other principal officers.

The appointment took effect from December 14, 2022, according to a letter dated December 16, 2022, and signed by Secretary to the State Government, Mrs Olubamiwo Adeosun.

“The tenure for the appointment shall be five years in accordance with the terms and conditions of the office and status as spelt out in the relevant laws of the institution.”

Mrs Adeosun charged the rector on behalf of the state government to carry out his responsibilities with the utmost loyalty, commitment, and as a professional to improve the institution’s current standing.

In keeping with the goals of the Oyo State government, the government also appealed for the maintenance of peace and continued development of the institution.