Subomi Balogun at 88: Over 500 Ogun residents benefit from free medical care

Over 500 residents of the Ijebu Ode and its environs benefited from the free medical outreach organized by management of Otunba Tunwase National Paediatric Centre, Ijebu Ode, Ogun State, to commemorate the 88th birthday of the banking guru and philanthropist, Otunba Subomi Balogun.

The three-day free medical care held at Oke Aje Market, New Market and Erinlu, all within Ijebu Ode, saw many residents of these areas diagnosed and treated for ailments such as high blood pressure, malaria, typhoid, infections and diabetes.

The beneficiaries were also given medical counseling while those who needed further medical care were given referrals.

Acting Medical Director of the hospital, Dr Adedayo Williams, disclosed that the gesture was to celebrate Balogun who donated the world-class hospital to the University College Hospital (UCH) Ibadan.

Williams disclosed that there was no better way to celebrate the birthday of Balogun, who he described as an humanist par excellence, than to go out and make a difference in the lives of the people.

Williams said: “Everyone knows that aside being a highly cerebral business mogul, Otunba Michael Subomi Balogun is equally a philanthropist of note. His love for the people is so real and great, particularly for their health. This was why he single-handedly built Otunba Tunwase National Paediatric Centre and gave it out to UCH.

“So, what we are doing this as part of celebrating his 88th birthday is nothing unusual. We are only trying to emulate our Baba who derives so much joy in touching lives.”

Speaking at the event, the Olowu of Owu Ijebu, Oba Segun Adesina described the First City Monument Bank (FCMB) founder as lover of humanity who had remained committed to using his resources to put smiles on the faces of many people.

Oba Adesina said: “Here is a man who does not only give people scholarships; he also ensures that they have jobs doing after schooling. Central to all his activities is to touch lives of others.

This is why I am commending the management and staff of Otunba Tunwase National Paediatric Centre for emulating their donor by choosing to use the auspicious occasion of the 88th birthday of Otunba Subomi Balogun to also make meaning in the lives of the people.

“This is how it should be. Birthday necessarily should not be about eating and drinking but touching lives and making impact.”