THE Federal Government has been urged to prioritise scholarship for students in order to make its student loan scheme work.

The Deputy Rector, Academics, Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH), Dr Ismail Badmus, made this appeal at the closing of the 113th Islamic Vacation Course (IVC) organised by the Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria (MSSN), Lagos State Area Unit.

Dr Badmus, speaking on the theme of the 10-day IVC, ‘The Benchmark’ at the Human Capacity Development Centre, Noforija, Epe, Lagos, acknowledged that student scholarship is laudable, but loan may not be sustainable for students.

He said: “When you give somebody a loan, you want him to pay back, and some students, guardians or parents are still facing the challenge of poverty. Getting them to pay back the loan may be difficult. It is unfortunate because my generation grew up with subsidised education.

He said: “Those who excel were on scholarship. The average students had their education subsidised. I don’t think getting students to pay back loan is sustainable for the Nigerian education system.

“There are still poverty and hunger in the land. It is like we are cutting off some people if we don’t subsidise education which I benefited from in public primary and secondary schools.

“I couldn’t send my children to public primary and secondary school because of the falling standard of education and we want to raise the bar again. Scholarship and bursary are very okay but loan…, I don’t think it is the best way to go.”

While he urged the Federal Government to stick with the United Nations standard on the percentage budgetary allocation to education, Dr Badmus said: “The government must not be shying away from it. Those who excel and those we see as our mentors are strictly following this.”

According to him, there is no shortcut to getting educated hence the government should fund education.

“It is freely funded elsewhere and we are running to them. At least, let the government get close to that benchmark of the UN budgetary allocation to education.

“That is the best way to go. You cannot have peace when your neighbours are not at peace. When your neighbours are hungry, you cannot sleep well,” he added.

In his address, the Amir (President), MSSN-Lagos, Kamoldeen Abiona, revealed that in the course of the 10-day programme, members of the organisation engaged in various activities aimed at spiritual growth, personal development and community service.

He said the camping programme provided them with an opportunity to strengthen their faith, build meaningful relationships and develop valuable skills that would serve them in their academic, personal and professional lives.

Abiona urged the participants to remember their responsibilities towards the struggle for the freedom of Palestine, as they assimilate the lessons learnt from the camping programme.

Abiona noted that the situation in Palestine remained an ache in the MSSN members’ hearts “and we renew our commitment to their cause.”

The MSSN Lagos Amir added that the land of Palestine is entrenched in Islamic history and the hearts of the ummah.

