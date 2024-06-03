The Nigerian military has reportedly surrounded the venue where the Federal Government is holding a meeting with organized labour unions, according to a statement on the X handle of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC.

The meeting, which involved the NLC and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, TUC, was convened following an invitation from Senator George Akume, Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

A source from organized labour indicated that the military presence appears to be an attempt by the government to intimidate the labour leaders amidst the ongoing strike action initiated by the NLC and TUC.

The strike, which began recently, has led to significant tensions between the labour unions and the government, particularly over issues related to workers’ welfare and economic policies.

It further noted that the labour delegation to the meeting is headed by NLC and TUC Presidents, Comrades Joe Ajaero and Festus Osifo.

The source wondered why the government would invite labour to a meeting at the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and still went ahead to flood the venue of the meeting with military personnel.

The source added that any form of intimidation meted out to labour leaders by the government will be resisted by Nigerian workers.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE