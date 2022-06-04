Stop kidnapping, killings, if you want Nnamdi Kanu out of detention — IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has called on those involved in the kidnappings, killings and criminalities ongoing in South-East Nigeria to stop if they want Nnamdi Kanu’s freedom.

IPOB explained that those who claimed to be IPOB members and others need to understand that enemies will capitalise on the killings and insecurity in the South-East to blackmail the group and its peaceful agitation.

It specifically said, “Anybody who wants our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, out of the DSS custody and the realisation of Biafra freedom must stop being involved in criminalities going on in the South-East.”

The warning was contained in a statement issued to journalists, by the group Media/Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful.

According to Powerful, Biafrans should take cognizance of the timing of these heinous and barbaric acts of violence and murder.

“Our people and the world community should note that most of these heinous killings happen a few days before our Leader’s court dates.





“For instance- the army couple, the house of assembly member, the pregnant Hausa woman. These killings could not reasonably have been done or perpetrated by IPOB.

“These atrocities are being committed by people who want to ensure that our leader Mazi Nnamdi KANU doesn’t come out from DSS custody and nobody who is genuinely interested in his release will be involved in these criminalities going-on in the South East.

“How can the killing of our own people whom our leader Mazi Nnamdi is fighting for their liberation and freedom help in securing his release?

“It will only complicate his case and turn our people against him and against the Biafran cause.”