FG unveils plans for repatriation of IDPs from Niger Republic

The Federal Government has unveiled plans for the repatriation of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) currently living in Diffa, Niger Republic of ongoing arrangements to return them to the country.

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State who gave the assurance when a Federal Government delegation visited Nigerian Refugees in Diffa for an on the spot assessment, assured the refugees of ongoing efforts being made to repatriate them.

Gov. Zulum was accompanied by the Federal Commissioner of the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and IDPs (NCFRMI), Senator Basheer Garba Mohammed and the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq who was represented by the Director Overseeing the Office of the Permanent Secretary Alhaji Ali Grema.

During the visit, Gov. Zulum assured the Internally Displaced Persons in the Republic of Niger of President Muhammadu Buhari’s commitment to ensuring their safe return to Nigeria and their reintegration into the society.

The team also met with officials from the Nigerien government led by Governor Isa Lameen of Diffa region and toured an ongoing construction of 1,000 temporary Shelter units and 280 Refugee Housing Units in Damasak town located on the fringes of the Nigerien border.

