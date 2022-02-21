Sterling Bank to gift 50,000 youths investments portfolio on NGX

Sterling bank Plc, Nigeria’s leading commercial bank, recently unveiled a gift of investment opportunities for 50,000 Nigerian youths in 14 blue chip companies listed on the Nigerian Exchange Group.

Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of Sterling Bank, Mr. Ibidapo Martins, who disclosed this in a statement over the weekend, said the gifts comprise equities from top-performing companies from the telecommunications, financial services, manufacturing, consumer-packaged goods, pharmaceuticals verticals of the Nigerian economy. Adding that “these equities have been curated with careful thought based on the equities’ proven records of outperforming the market and delivering value to shareholders, regardless of economic conditions over the years.”

Some of the equities in the bouquet include shares from, Dangote, MTN Nigeria, AXA Mansard, Fidson Pharmaceuticals, Unilever, Cadbury, UAC Nigeria, R.T.Briscoe, Julius Berger and Sterling Bank.

Mr Martins further commented by saying that the bank’s inspiration to give youths the investment gift at this time is based on the true meaning of love, adding that “Real love is more than just an expensive dinner, flowers and perfumes. When the dinner is eaten, the flowers withered, the music stopped and the lights are out, what will be left of Valentine’s Day?”

“This is why Sterling Bank has chosen to give something much like true love that grows every day, appreciating in value for the receiver with each passing day. This gift lays a foundation for a life of value; by starting the young customer on a path for continuous earnings tomorrow and beyond with an investment in today’s best stock options.

“The first 50,000 youths to open the new accounts and complete the application process by having their BVNs validated will receive the equities within 48 hours after their BVNs have been validated and will be free to transact in the equities once their portfolios are set up. Like most opportunities that come knocking, some will embrace it and commence a lifetime of saving and investing, ultimately leading to their financial freedoms and goals while others will squander the gift.”