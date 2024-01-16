FOLLOWING the termination of power of attorney granted the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) in the Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) by the Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI), state governments are set to have some power of attorney in DISCOs’ operations.

Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu made this disclosure, on Monday, during courtesy call on Governor Seyi Makinde at the Oyo State Governor’s office, State Secretariat, Ibadan, as part of his working visit to the state.

He said giving some power to attorney to states in DisCos was being considered in recognition of the fact that states are closest to identifying electricity issues in their domains hence should be empowered to drive DisCos to performance.

With overall supervision of DisCos now to be done through MOFI, Adelabu said governments, both at federal and state levels, must acknowledge and live up to their duty to ensure that DisCos are efficient in distributing power across the country.

He said: “Government ownership of DisCos has been transferred from the BPE to MOFI which means overall supervision of DisCos will be through MOFI.

“What we are trying to do is look at where MOFI actually gives some power of attorney to the states to get involved in DisCos operations because it is easier for the states to know where improvement is required. The states can know easily where there are issues. So, states will be more involved with DisCos.”

As part of the power of attorney, Adelabu said states must also monitor DisCos in the areas of meter acquisition and vandalisation of power assets.

He said the federal government would accelerate otw metering plan such that before end of the year, estimated billing becomes a phenomenon of the past.

He, however, said state governments must also help in meter acquisition plans such that estimated billing ends.

Speaking further, Adelabu chided DisCos for not living up to expectations in distribution but assured that government will intervene in areas not attractive for investment by DisCos.

He, particularly described as an anomaly a situation where communities are asked by DisCos to contribute money to purchase transformers, electricity poles, power cables.

He argued that since DisCos will still bill electricity consumers for their power consumption, it was their duty to provide all infrastructure for power distribution.

He, therefore, declared an end to communities making such contribution for power infrastructure.

Adelabu said both federal and state governments must support DisCos in providing infrastructure like transformers, substations, power cables across communities.

Adelabu added: “Almost all communities are groaning that they are being asked to pay for transformers, electric poles, change of power lines, it is an anomaly.

“From today, we don’t want to hear that communities are contributing money to buy transformers, electricity poles, power cables.

“It is the responsibility of the DisCos to provide all the infrastructure for distribution because they will bill for it. How can you ask me to buy infrastructure that you use to provide service?

“The DisCos are not living up to expectations in providing all these. So, the government will intervene intermittently especially in areas not attractive for investment by DisCos. We will do that as much as possible across the country.”

In his remarks, the host, Governor Seyi Makinde said the state will take full advantage of the Electricity Regulation Law 2023 to improve power supply in the state.

In line with this, he said the state’s Independent Power Project (IPP) was ongoing.

He also assured of the state government’s support for the Minister of Power to succeed in his plans.

Earlier, the minister, during his official visit to the IBEDC headquarters in Ibadan, disclosed that the Federal Government still subsidises electricity because the current tariff DISCOs are allowed to charge is not cost-reflective.

He said, that’s why the Federal Government spent close to N700 billion in 2023 to subsidise electricity. If tariff is left at this current rate, it is projected that the government will spend about N1.7 trillion to subsidise electricity. The FG cannot afford that.”

“There must be an upward review of electricity tariff in order to reduce the amount of subsidy required. If we make the tariff 100 percent cost-reflective, the burden will be too much on our people. We don’t want that. To reduce the burden on our people it is only a fraction of the tariff review that will be reflected.”

He said before the tariff review there would be sensitisation and advocacy to justify the upward review. He added that the tariff review would be “graduated,” meaning that a higher review would go to the high-income segment of society, while the vulnerable would pay less. Adelabu also stated that “there must be improved power supply” for the review to take place.

The visit, according to him, is to assess and evaluate electricity infrastructure across the country.

“It also includes visiting the institution that carries the primary responsibility of electricity distribution in the state,” he added.

The minister had earlier visited major transmission installations in the state, including the Ayede 330/132KV transmission substation in Ibadan.

He said that he would also commission some solar-powered mini-grids in certain local government areas in the state under the supervision of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA).

“I am happy to be here for the first time to meet with the management of IBEDC. I am here to discuss the state of performance of the power sector. Effort to improve its performance is a collective one.”

He noted that performance of the electricity sector was not satisfactory, hence the need for government and private sector to cooperate.