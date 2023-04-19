Stanbic IBTC, a leading financial institution in Nigeria, has celebrated the winners of its Reward4Saving Promo Season 2 at a grand finale recently held at its Head Office in Lagos.

The promo, which aims to promote a saving culture among Nigerians, was open to new and existing customers.

To participate, customers were encouraged to deposit up to N10,000 in their savings account and leave it for 30 days to earn cash rewards ranging from N100,000 to N2,000,000 in the electronic raffle draw.

At least 875 customers were rewarded with fantastic cash prizes amounting to N126 million.

The second season of the promo rewarded 840 customers with N100,000 each, 28 with N1,000,000 each, and seven with N2,000,000 each in cash prizes.

All winners were electronically selected, with the National Lottery Regulatory Commission and the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria in attendance to ensure a transparent process.

The Executive Director, Stanbic IBTC Bank, Olu Delano, expressed his delight at the diligence of everyone who participated in Season 2 of the promo.

He commended the winners for their achievement and urged everyone to take inspiration from their remarkable feat of saving for extended periods, exemplifying financial discipline and unwavering commitment to their financial objectives.

“We are thrilled by the remarkable dedication of all the participants in Season 2 of the promo. The increasing number of qualified savers every month showed that people could commit to saving for extended periods.

“As you are committed to your financial goals, we are committed to supporting you in achieving them and enabling you to live a better life,” said Delano.

The Chief Executive of Stanbic IBTC Bank, Wole Adeniyi, highlighted the importance of the Reward4Savings promo in encouraging customers to save and rewarding them. He emphasised that the promo has impacted many people’s lives when saving funds for rainy days is difficult due to the current state of the economy.





Stanbic IBTC Bank also announced that the Reward4Saving Season Promo would continue into its third season and urged everyone to watch out for details which will be published on their online and offline media channels.

