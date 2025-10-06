CAPITAL MARKET

Stanbic IBTC appoints Nwokocha, Group Chief Executive

Kehinde Akinseinde-Jayeoba
Stanbic IBTC on Nwokocha Stanbic IBTC Holdings’ Rights Issue Stanbic IBTC Bank’s commitment to empowering SMEs Stanbic IBTC Holdings engages shareholders Sun King IFC and Stanbic IBTC Bank close $80m Stanbic IBTC Wema Bank UBA rank high

The Board of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC has announced the appointment of Mr. Chukwuma Nwokocha as the substantive Group Chief Executive, with effect from 02 October 2025, following the receipt of all required regulatory approvals.

Mr. Nwokocha’s appointment follows the completion of Dr Adekunle Adedeji’s tenure as Acting Chief Executive, during which time the Board undertook a formal appointment process in accordance with regulatory requirements. Dr Adedeji will continue in his role as Executive Director/Chief Finance and Value Management Officer of the Company.

Commenting on the development, Mrs Sola David-Borha, the Chairman of the Company, expressed the Board’s delight at Mr Nwokocha’s appointment, highlighting his strong track record in board governance, financial oversight, strategic transformation as well as regulatory engagement.

The Chairman also extended the Board’s deep appreciation to Dr Adedeji for his exemplary leadership and dedication; and for steering the affairs of the Company and Group during the transition period: “It is worthy of mention that under Dr Adedeji’s leadership, the Group recorded its best financial performance since inception. The Group also successfully completed its Rights Issue Programme which ensured that its banking subsidiary met the Central Bank of Nigeria’s recapitalization requirements ahead of the 31 March 2026 deadline.

ALSO READ FROM: NIGERIA TRIBUNE

WATCH TOP VIDEOS FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE TV

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Nigeria at 65 Nigeria at 65: Building on the vision, deepening the impact
Next Article on financial inclusion CBN pushes bank recapitalisation, expands financial inclusion

Frontpage Today

Welcome

Install
×
PWA Add to Home Icon

Install this Tribune Online on your iPhone PWA Add to Home Banner and then Add to Home Screen

×