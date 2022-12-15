SSANU urges NUC to check leadership tussle at Fed.Varsity, Lokoja

THE Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) of the Federal University Lokoja, has called on the National University Commission (NUC) to look into the leadership tussle issue between the academic and non-teaching staff of the institution.

The chairman of the union, Mr Adedeji Kazzeem made the call during a press conference held recently at the institution.

He stated that leadership tussle in the university called for immediate attention, charging the Federal Government to pay up the balance of the promotion arrears of staff in the institution for year 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021 and implement their 2021 promotion.

He also called on the Federal Government to pay the staff whose names were omitted in minimum wage arrears list.

He advised that “the personnel budget of the federal universities should be adequately funded to cater for salary shortfalls, while the government should pay backlogs of salaries on compassionate grounds as well as pay the third party deductions for the months of October and November 2022, as a matter of urgency.”

While charging the government to make public the results of the tests carried out on U3PS, IPPIS and UTAS and adoption of the best payment system for the universities, he asked for the reconstitution of the renegotiation committee in the institution to include SSANU and NASU representatives and continuance of the negotiations of the 2009 agreement with the government.