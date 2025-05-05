SQI College of ICT holds 6th matriculation ceremony

…reaffirms commitment to innovation, excellence

SQI College of ICT, Ogbomoso, on Saturday, May 3, 2025, held its 6th Matriculation Ceremony for the 2024/2025 academic session. The vibrant ceremony, held at the college’s main auditorium, brought together dignitaries from the education sector, traditional rulers, clergymen, staff, parents, and friends of the newly admitted students.

In his welcome address, the President and Director of SQI College of ICT, Dr. Adeyemi C. Aderinto, expressed heartfelt gratitude to God for the institution’s steady growth and extended a warm welcome to the new students. He described the matriculating students as “very important stakeholders” in the SQI community and urged them to seize the vast opportunities the college offers.

Delivering the keynote address, the Rector of the College, Dr. Sunday A. Ajani, highlighted the uniqueness of the National Innovation Diploma (NID) programme, stating that it offers an edge over the conventional National Diploma (ND) due to its industry-focused design. “The NID not only qualifies students for university admission through JAMB Direct Entry, but it also equips them with employable digital skills within their first year,” he noted.

Dr. Ajani reassured parents of the college’s dedication to academic excellence and innovation, stating, “At SQI, we nurture a blend of academic knowledge, soft skills, discipline, and integrity. We are committed to shaping global ICT professionals.” He also affirmed that all programmes offered by the institution are fully accredited by the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE).

A total of 60 students were officially matriculated out of the 72 admitted into the college’s two accredited departments. The high point of the ceremony was the administration of the Matriculation Oath by the Registrar, Mrs. Grace Aderinto, who emphasized the ethical and academic standards expected of the students.

Adding prestige to the event was the attendance of prominent academic and traditional figures. The Soun of Ogbomoso, His Imperial Majesty Oba Ghandi Afolabi Olaoye, was represented by HRH Oba Dr. Sulaimon Oyedola Osuolale (Iwinkinle II), Alaroje of Aroje Land. Other notable guests included Rev. Prof. Stephen Ayankeye of the Nigerian Baptist Theological Seminary; Prof. A.S. Falohun (representing Prof. Adeolu Afolabi); Prof. Adefemi Adekunle; Prof. Olatunde Olabiyisi; Rev. Taiwo Opajobi; Prof. Adebisi Baale, among others.

The atmosphere was one of celebration and promise, as the college once again cemented its reputation as a hub of technological advancement and professional ICT training in Nigeria.