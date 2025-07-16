SPOTTED: Bayo Onanuga deletes tweet on Buhari’s 12 million votes after backlash

Presidential aide Bayo Onanuga has deleted a tweet that sparked heavy backlash over comments downplaying the role of northern votes in Muhammadu Buhari’s 2015 and 2019 presidential victories.

The controversy began when an X user posted a video of a massive crowd at a Buhari campaign rally in Ibadan, suggesting the former president had widespread support beyond the North.

Bayo Onanuga responded to the tweet, writing: “A video to rejig the memory of those who claimed only Buhari’s 12 million votes gave him the presidency in 2015 and 2019.”

This remark drew swift criticism from users who accused him of minimising the well-documented electoral strength Buhari enjoyed in the northern region, often cited as a decisive factor in both elections.

As the backlash intensified, Onanuga quietly deleted the tweet without offering any explanation.

However, the move only fueled further reactions online, with many interpreting it as an attempt to backtrack amid mounting pressure.

Critics described Onanuga’s remarks as insensitive, divisive, and historically inaccurate, especially given the timing during national mourning following Buhari’s death.

The deleted tweet comes at a sensitive time, as the country continues to mourn the passing of the former president, who died on Sunday in London after a prolonged illness.

Many Nigerians expected the president’s aide to be responsible in his criticism and have berated him for feeding the public with such narrative.