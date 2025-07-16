Entertainment

‘I am a proud father,’ Van Vicker rejoices as daughter bags Law degree

Abisola Adigun
A picture of Ghanain actor Van Vicker hugging his daughter merged with his daughter in a graduating gown

Popular Ghanaian actor, Van Vicker, is celebrating a fatherhood moment as his daughter recently graduated with a Bachelor of Laws degree.

Taking to Instagram to share the news, the movie star expressed his heartfelt pride and admiration for his daughter’s achievement, describing the moment as one he intends to bask in for a while.

Vicker commended his daughter’s focus, resilience, and determination, acknowledging how challenging it is for young people to remain consistent and committed to their goals in today’s world.

ALSO READ: Beware of these three companies, CAC warns Nigerians

He wrote, ” Yesterday my daughter graduated with a Legum Baccalaureus degree,” (Bachelor of Laws).

I am a proud father and basking in it till tomorrow, 😁.

Grateful to God for the milestone, the actor said, “I am thankful to God for all His blessings. Congratulations to you J, my LLB senior. Continue to soar. I love you.”

Married to his wife Adjoa for over two decades, the couple has built a strong and loving family foundation while the actor is known for his roles in classic Nollywood and Ghallywood films.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 

Get real-time news updates from Tribune Online! Follow us on WhatsApp for breaking news, exclusive stories and interviews, and much more.
 Join our WhatsApp Channel now

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Onanuga Labour strike SPOTTED: Bayo Onanuga deletes tweet on Buhari’s 12 million votes after backlash
Next Article Donald Trump, Trump’s govt launches probe into Brazil’s ‘unfair’ trade practices

Frontpage Today

Subscribe to e-Paper

E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune

Welcome

Install
×