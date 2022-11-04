Spotify celebrates a decade of Afrobeats label YBNL with mini-documentary

Spotify today released a mini-documentary to celebrate the 10th anniversary of YBNL, the culture-shifting Afrobeats label founded by Nigerian music icon, Olamide. Over the course of a decade, YBNL has developed a reputation for taking the sounds of the street to global ears through showcasing Afrobeats stars and producing definitive hits.

To celebrate 10 years of the legendary Nigerian label, Spotify took to the streets of Lagos to document its influence. You can follow the groundbreaking YBNL story through the voices of music lovers on the streets of Lagos here.

Speaking on the label’s impact, Spotify’s Head of Music for Sub-Saharan Africa, Phiona Okumu said, “Over the last decade, YBNL has become a true Afrobeats success story. Spotify is glad to celebrate the growing legacy of its artists, their music and its influence in Nigeria, across Africa and globally”

Since 2012, Olamide has discovered, developed and exported some of Nigeria’s brightest music stars through YBNL. From inception to date, some of the talents signed or endorsed include Adekunle Gold, Lil Kesh, Fireboy, Asake, Pheelz, Young Jonn, DJ Enimoney, Zlatan, Naira Marley, T.I Blaze, Ycee, Viktoh, Chinko Ekun, and many more.