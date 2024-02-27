On Tuesday, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Abbas Tajudeen, called for the inclusion of members of the National Assembly in the training programs at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS).

During an interactive session with the management of NIPSS, researchers, and partners in Abuja, the Speaker emphasized that programs offered by NIPSS should not be limited to only officials in the Executive arm of the government.

NIPPS, located in Kuru, Jos, Plateau State, and founded in 1979, is Nigeria’s think-tank and policy research institution, boasting alumni that includes bureaucrats, private sector leaders, military officers, and medium-rank and senior civil servants.

The Speaker stated, “I want to request the DG to consider the National Assembly in your subsequent admissions because, based on what I saw for myself when I visited the (Presidential) Villa, I am confident that the National Assembly can also benefit significantly from NIPSS.

“I would like to see a situation where, every year, one or two slots are allocated to the National Assembly to send its members for learning and experience-sharing.

“Experiences are not limited to the Executive; even the Legislature has a lot to share. By blending the knowledge from the Executive and the Legislature, I am sure that your subsequent programs will be enriched. Please take note of that.”

Speaker Abbas, noting that NIPSS was visiting his office for the first time since he assumed office in June 2023, commended the Institute for its commendable work.

“I also want to commend you and the Institute for all the good work you have been doing. We are indeed very proud of you. During your last visit to Mr. President, I had the privilege of being there and I listened to your presentation. It was one of the best I have ever heard from any academic institution. It was well-packed, well-articulated, and the message resonated well. I urge you to continue to keep the flag flying.

“It is truly an institution that provides a lot of inspiration and guidance to the government of this country,” the Speaker said.

Speaker Abbas also commended NIPSS for officially launching its ‘Regional Citizenship Dialogue Programme for the Prevention and Response to the Unconstitutional Change of Governments in West Africa’ at a time when West Africa was particularly “in a state of turmoil.” He said, “What is happening to our dear sub-continent is really very tragic.”

ALSO READ: Speaker Abass swears in 12 new reps members

The Speaker also asked the DG of NIPSS to communicate the issues affecting the Institute to the House through the committee that oversees it. He assured the management of the House’s willingness to effect the proposed amendments to the NIPSS Act.

Earlier in his remarks, the Director-General of the institute, Prof. Ayo Omotayo, who led the delegation, said the institute would like to acquire adjoining lands to its premises located at Kuru, Jos, to further secure the place.

He urged the House to intervene on that and other issues, especially with the budgetary allocation to acquire land around the Institute for better security. This, he noted, was based on security advice obtained by the Institute.

The NIPSS DG also decried the poor remuneration of workers, especially the academic staff, researchers, and other experts.

He called on the House to revisit a bill seeking to amend the NIPSS Act, last amended in 2004, “in pursuance of our mandate to ensure that we get Nigeria to a level where we can be proud of it.”