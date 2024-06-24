The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, and his Deputy, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, paid glowing tributes to the Chief of Staff to the President, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, on his 62nd birthday.

The Speaker, in a congratulatory message issued through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Abdullahi Krishi, said in Abuja on Monday that Gbajabiamila remains a phenomenon, having reached 62 years on earth.

The Speaker was elated that Gbajabiamila has made his mark and left his footprints in the sand of time during his over 20-year service in the House of Representatives, especially as Speaker of the 9th House.

While noting Gbajabiamila’s exceptional contributions to the growth and development of democracy, especially in the Legislature, Speaker Abbas said the Chief of Staff to the President has distinguished himself as a democrat par excellence.

Speaker Abbas noted that Gbajabiamila’s legacy projects in the National Assembly have been of great benefit not just to the 10th Assembly and the public but also to the Assemblies to come.

No wonder, the Speaker added, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu found the former Speaker worthy of being his top aide to manage the President’s schedule and assist him in his quest to bring about good governance in Nigeria.

He described Gbajabiamila as “one of the best hands in Tinubu’s government.”

“I am most elated to wish my predecessor and the Chief of Staff to the President, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, a happy 62nd birthday.

“At 62, Gbajabiamila will go down in history as one of the finest legislators the National Assembly has ever produced. His democratic credentials are legion.

“In the history of the Nigerian Parliament and our democracy, Femi Gbajabiamila has written his name in gold.

“I can only wish him well. I pray that God Almighty will continue to preserve his life, give him good health, and increase him in wisdom to serve our fatherland the best way he can,” the Speaker said.

On his part, the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, felicitated with the Chief of Staff to the President, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, and the Executive Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on their respective birthdays.

While Gbajabiamila turns 62 years on June 25th, the Governor is celebrating his 59th birthday.

Hon. Kalu, in a congratulatory message issued through his Special Assistant on Press Affairs, Udora Orizu, beamed at the fact that both exceptional leaders came into the world on the same day.

He commended the immediate past Speaker of the House, Gbajabiamila, for his exemplary leadership, dedication, and contributions to the growth and development of the nation.

Reflecting on Gbajabiamila’s decades of service in the parliament, the Deputy Speaker noted that he has made Nigerians proud with his remarkable achievements, positively impacting the lives of countless individuals.

Hon. Kalu stated that as Chief of Staff to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Gbajabiamila has demonstrated unwavering dedication and commitment, which have been significant in driving Mr. President’s Renewed Hope agenda for the growth and development of the country.

According to him, Gbajabiamila, as a confidant and advisor to President Tinubu, the administration within one year has strengthened governance through effective policy implementation.

Recalling Gbajabiamila’s support to Peace in South East Project, PISE-P, an initiative that canvasses for a non-kinetic approach to end insecurity in the South East region, the Deputy Speaker noted that the immediate past Speaker is a unifier who is focused on promoting inclusivity and national unity.

Hon. Kalu said: “I am delighted to join Nigerians and the rest of the world as we celebrate an icon, visionary leader, Rt. Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, Chief of Staff to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on the occasion of his 62nd birthday.

Throughout your career, you have demonstrated remarkable leadership qualities, wisdom, and a genuine concern for the welfare of the people.

“As we celebrate the anniversary of your birth, we take a moment to appreciate the remarkable achievements you have accomplished.

Your ability to bridge divides, foster unity, and find common ground among diverse perspectives is indeed laudable.

I wish you good health, a long life, and fulfillment in all your future endeavors. May you continue to be a source of inspiration for the generations to come. Many Happy Returns.”

He also extended warm wishes to Governor Sanwo-Olu, saying that he has shown courageous and exemplary leadership evident in the good works done in Lagos State, which has positively impacted the lives of Lagosians.

“I extend my warmest wishes and heartfelt congratulations to Executive Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on the occasion of his 59th birthday celebration.

Sanwo-Olu is worthy of celebration having excelled both in the private and public sectors. He has shown courageous and exemplary leadership evident in the good works done in Lagos State, and has positively impacted the lives of Lagosians.

I pray that the year ahead will be filled with good health, greater success, and happiness,” the Deputy Speaker said.