15-year-old Blaise Felix Aliyu, a student at the Air Force Comprehensive School in Kaduna, tragically passed away after being subjected to prolonged punishment by two senior students.

Blaise, who was orphaned eleven years ago along with his twin brother, was summoned to the seniors’ room under false pretenses and was fatally injured during the punishment.

The two SS3 students responsible for the incident reportedly called Blaise to their room, claiming they were going to punish him.

However, their actions resulted in his death. Blaise’s body has been taken to the mortuary, leaving his twin brother, also a student at the military boarding school in Mando, Kaduna, devastated by the loss.

Air Vice Marshal Edward Gabkwet, the spokesperson for the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), expressed deep sorrow over the incident.

He stated that a thorough investigation will be conducted to determine the circumstances that led to the teenager’s death.

“The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, and the entire NAF family are saddened by the painful and unfortunate incident of the untimely death of one of our students at Air Force Secondary School, Kaduna, on June 19, 2024,” Gabkwet said in a statement.

“To prevent speculation, a comprehensive investigation is currently underway to determine how, why, and what led to the death of the victim. Rest assured that this matter is being treated with the utmost urgency, and we will not rest until it is resolved,” he added.