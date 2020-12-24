South West governors push for regional development commission 

The Chairman of the South-West Governors‘ Forum and the governor of Ondo State, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu on Thursday disclosed that all is set for the establishment of the South West Development Commission, just as he received the memorandum for the establishment of the body.

Akeredolu who made this disclosure on Akure, Ondo State capital while receiving the memorandum from the Chairman of the Technical Committee and Chief of Staff to the Osun State governor, Dr Charles Diji Akinola.

Presenting the report, Akinola said the memorandum submitted to the Chairman of the South-West Governors’ Forum was made up of an expanded report which looked at the different provisions of the bill for the proposed South-West Development Commission and the observations and comments that have been made around it.

He said: ”What we are presenting today is a joint memorandum which is the resolution that has been adopted by all the technical committee members as the outcome of this committee’s deliberation for future consideration at your level as governors.”

He listed some grey areas which have been deliberated upon and the recommendations made for the governors, disclosing that two committees and seven other sub-committees have been recommended.

He explained that the bill for an Act to establish the South West Development Commission is expected to act as a catalyst to develop the commercial and industrial potentials of the South West states

He stressed further that it is also expected to receive and manage funds from allocation of the federation for the agricultural and industrial development of the South West and any other related educational backwardness as well as security and development challenges and other connected matters.

Receiving the report, Akeredolu saluted the efforts of members of the technical committee at arriving at the memorandum, stressing that their choice by the South-West governors was justifiable.

Akeredolu, however, assured that at the level of the South-West Governors’ Forum, the highlighted issues such as the headquarters of the commission and the rest will be carefully looked into and deliberated upon for the good of the people of the region.

He commended the committee on their position on the Development Agenda For Western Nigeria (DAWN), stating that DAWN will continue to exist as a think- tank just as the SWDC will provide the needed support base.

On the issue of dual membership of Ondo State which was raised by the committee, Akeredolu said: “You raised the issue of Ondo state and NDDC. I can assure you, Ondo State is part of South West.

“You can’t exclude Ondo from the Southwest. This is about our region and not about Ondo State already belonging to another commission like the NDDC.”

Akeredolu assured that the South-West governors will meet and transmit the memorandum to the National Assembly to help the ongoing work on the SWDC Bill.

The committee has the Attorneys-General and one other nominated person each from the six states of the South West.

The Attorneys-General include Sir Charles Titiloye (Ondo); Mr. Femi Akande (Osun); Prof. Oyewo Oyelowo, SAN (Oyo); Mr. Gbolahan Adeniran (Ogun); Mr. Olawale Fapohunda (Ekiti) and Mr. Moyo Onigbanjo, SAN (Lagos).

Other members are Special Adviser to Oyo State Governor (Political) Hon. Babatunde Oduyoye; Ogun State Commissioner of Finance, Mr. Dapo Okubadejo; Chairman, Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko Governing Council, Dr. Tunji Abayomi; Ekiti State Commissioner of Finance, Mr. Akin Oyebode and Lagos State former Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Ayo Gbeleyi.

The Bill 2020(SB.167) was sponsored by Senator Ibikunle Amosun, APC, Ogun Central.

