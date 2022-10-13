SOS to Oyo State Government

That security in this country is in coma is no more news and that Ogbomoso, the land of the valiant is under the siege of abductors is also an incontestable fact.

In the dead of the night on Monday, September 19, 2022, at Agric area, across the express, in Gbede, Surulere Local Government area, a man identified as Alhaji Yisa Agric was allegedly abducted in his house. This is shocking.

Some weeks back, several heinous abductions of innocent inhabitants of Ogbomoso were recorded. One of the attacks which led to the death of a student of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, Oyo state and some people, exacerbated the ire of the people the most.

Consequently, a rally which was graced with the presence of avalanche of people was launched to engage in the public debate of the issue. After the demonstration, no reported case of kidnapping was heard at least in the month of August. This was cause for jubilation in the town unknown to the people that the ram of kidnappers that moved backward in anger was to garner more power.

The attention of Oyo state government under the leadership of Engr. Seyi Makinde is hereby called to this menace of insecurity in Ogbomoso which is capable of marring his good administration, for hasty panacea to be proferred before it goes haywire.

Also, philanthropists are implored to sponsor the unconventional security personnel financially to launch a manhunt to nab the unscrupulous perpetrators of the dastardly acts; the earlier, the better.

Olayode Inaolaji, Ogbomoso