SON reiterates commitment to upholding quality standards for locally-made goods

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has reiterated its commitment to upholding quality standards for locally-made goods that would safeguard consumers’ interests and promote Nigeria’s economic development.

Speaking during presentation of Mandatory Conformity Assessment Programme (MANCAP) certificate to 44 organizations on Tuesday in Ibadan, the Oyo state coordinator, Standards Organisation of Nigeria, Engineer Eyitayo Akanbi noted that the MANCAP given to the local manufacturers is meant to ensure that locally manufactured products conform to relevant standards.

Additionally, the MANCAP is also aimed at protecting manufacturers against counterfeiting and unfair trade practices.

Akanbi further stressed that SON is also aimed at protecting consumers against substandard products in the Nigerian market.

He commended the awarded companies for their commitment to the provision of quality products and resources while urging the organisations not to deviate from the standard MANCAP requirement.

“We are here today to award of Mandatory Conformity Assessment Programme (MANCAP) certificate to 44 manufacturing companies with one hundred and eight products, this is in our commitment to upholding quality standards of locally produced goods that would safeguard consumers’ interests and promote Nigeria’s economic development.

“All your products are now certified under MANCAP, but it doesn’t end here. Monitoring will be even more rigorous as the certificate can be withdrawn any time you deviate from the standard MANCAP requirements.

“We commend various organizations for their commitment to quality products and resources provision, the efforts of the quality control laboratory team and production plants have also contributed immensely to the achievements of this feat.Today 44 companies with 138 products were MANCAP certified,“ he concluded.

Also speaking, the Chief Executive Officer, Ikegold Heritage Investment Limited, Dr Ikeola Yekini

While she pledged to uphold quality in the operations of the organisation.

Also speaking, Operation /Compliance management, Extreme Manufacturing Nigeria Limited, Abumen Ikwile, also appreciates SON for the award of the MANCAP, adding that the certification is an encouragement for the organization to do more.

He however seeks the support of the government for manufacturers who are struggling to survive as a result of the economic situation of the country.

He urged small-scale business owners to allow SON into their products for the growth and improvements of their products.

