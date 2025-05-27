HBO announces lead cast for Harry, Ron, Hermione in ‘Harry Potter’ series

HBO has officially cast the new leads for its highly anticipated Harry Potter TV series.

Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton, and Alastair Stout will play Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, and Ron Weasley, respectively. The trio will lead the series, which is expected to span at least a decade.

These actors follow in the footsteps of Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint, who starred in the original blockbuster films.

Showrunner Francesca Gardiner and director Mark Mylod shared their excitement: “After an extraordinary search led by casting directors Lucy Bevan and Emily Brockmann, we are delighted to announce we have found our Harry, Hermione, and Ron.

The talent of these three unique actors is wonderful to behold, and we cannot wait for the world to witness their magic together onscreen.

We would like to thank all the tens of thousands of children who auditioned. It’s been a real pleasure to discover the plethora of young talent out there.”

Over 32,000 children auditioned for the roles, making it one of the largest casting searches in recent TV history.

Filming is set to begin this summer at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden. The series will premiere in 2026.

All three actors are relatively new to television. McLaughlin appears in the BBC’s upcoming action-adventure series Gifted, while Stanton starred as Matilda in Matilda The Musical in London’s West End.

The casting call, which Deadline reported on earlier, invited children aged 9 to 11 (as of April 2025) from the UK and Ireland to audition.

The notice emphasized a commitment to inclusive and diverse casting, asking agents to “submit qualified performers, without regard to ethnicity, sex, disability, race, sexual orientation and gender identity.”

Applicants were required to submit two audition videos: one performing a story or poem, and another introducing themselves and describing someone or a pet they are close to.

The show has also revealed several key adult roles. Paapa Essiedu will play Severus Snape, John Lithgow will portray Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer takes on the role of Minerva McGonagall, and Nick Frost will appear as Rubeus Hagrid.

Described as a “faithful adaptation” of the beloved books, the series is being produced in collaboration with J.K. Rowling, who has drawn controversy in recent years for comments on trans rights.

Francesca Gardiner is writing and executive producing the series. Mark Mylod will direct multiple episodes and also serve as an executive producer.

Other executive producers include Rowling, Neil Blair, and Ruth Kenley-Letts for Brontë Film and TV, and David Heyman for Heyday Films.

The series will stream on the rebranded HBO Max platform.

(DEADLINE)