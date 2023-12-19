A Federal Court of Appeal, Abuja Division has affirmed the election of two former governors of Sokoto State, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal and Aliyu Wamakko as the Senator representing Sokoto South and Sokoto North Senatorial districts.

Recall that the election of Tambuwal, the immediate past Governor of Sokoto State and the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was challenged by the immediate past senator representing the district, Senator Ibrahim Danbaba, while that of Wamakko was challenged by the immediate past deputy governor of the state, Manir Dan’iya.

The three-man judges led by Justice Mustapha Muhammad in a separate judgement on Tuesday dismissed the petitions of Senator Ibrahim Danbaba against Tambuwal and awarded the fine of 500,000 thousand naira in favour of the defendants and the PDP.

Speaking with our correspondent on the telephone from the premises of the court, one of the lead counsel for the defendant and the PDP, Suleiman Usman SAN, said while the election of Tambuwal was affirmed, the petitions of his former deputy against Wamakko was however dismissed.

Usman who is the immediate past attorney general and commissioner for justice in the state said, “The court just gave their judgement in respect to the two Senatorial elections in the state.

“While the election of Senator Tambuwal was affirmed by the court, the three-man justices in their wisdom also awarded a fine in the sum of 500 thousand naira against the petitioner in favor of the defendant and the PDP.

“Meanwhile, the court also in his wisdom dismissed our petitions filed on behalf of the former deputy governor, Manir Dan’iya against the former governor and Senator representing Sokoto North, Aliyu Wamakko.

“The court also awarded a fine which I can not immediately recall against our client in favor of the defendant in this case,” he added.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE