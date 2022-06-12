Society for Family Health disseminates study results to stakeholders

The Society for Family Health in partnership with Population Services International and the Federal Ministry of Health, last Friday, held a dissemination meeting to pass across to stakeholders the outcome of digital training approaches for Hormonal IUD providers.

The study evaluated the knowledge, competency, feasibility and acceptability of a digital training course on Hormonal IUDs for private and public sector family planning providers in Nigeria. This was implemented in Oyo, Enugu and Kano states.

Speaking on the sidelines of the meeting held at Kakanfo Inn, Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, Deputy Managing Director, Society for Family Health, Dr Jenifer Anyanti, said: “You will agree with me that this dissemination is coming at the best of time. Donor funding is dwindling, making it difficult to continue the traditional approach of training of providers.

“The hybrid digital training gives us an opportunity to explore cost-efficient training options for Hormonal IUD in the context of expanding method choice in Nigeria, even when in-person gatherings are restricted.

“We have also witnessed the recent funding gaps in the delivery of Reproductive Health family planning services in Nigeria. According to the UNFPA presentation at the second and RH community of practice webinar, the current funding gap amount to $12.17 million.

“This can be mitigated by reduction of capacity building cost using the hybrid digital training approach. Today’s dissemination revealed findings on the feasibility and acceptability of a digital training of providers on HIUD which can also be extrapolated to other methods of family planning.”





Also speaking with the Nigerian Tribune, Oyo State family planning coordinator, Mrs Adeola Awakan, stated that: “This study is a pilot study, Oyo State is privileged to be part of states selected for the study.

“Only three states were selected and we are happy to be part of it, We had a digital training first of its kind in family planning. You know family planning used to be having people together for six weeks or even more at times in a classroom where they will receive tutelage, thereafter they will pass through the practical session, then go to the field to practicalities what they have learnt. But in this type of training, we had the training online and was flexible.”

