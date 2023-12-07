In a pivotal meeting recently at the Customs headquarters in Abuja, Comptroller-General of Customs (CGC), Adewale Adeniyi, lauded the collaborative efforts between the Nigeria Customs Service and the armed forces, emphasising the critical role such partnerships play in national security.

Acknowledging the global challenges, Adeniyi reiterated the commitment of the Nigeria Customs Service towards collaboration, innovation and consultations.

He emphasised that unity strengthens the nation, stating, “We stand stronger when we work together.”

Reflecting on past collaborations with the Defence Headquarters, Adeniyi highlighted the support received in capacity building, joint operations, and training exercises.

He expressed the Customs’ dedication to exploring innovative solutions to challenges, leveraging technology and working closely with other government agencies.

The Comptroller-General proposed an intensified joint exercise between the Customs Service and the military.

He suggested unannounced frequent operations to demonstrate a show of force, acting as a deterrent to criminals.

Adeniyi stressed the importance of shared experiences in training, facilitating a better understanding of operational contexts.

Additionally, the CGC expressed gratitude for the support provided by the armed forces in various operations, particularly in civil-military cooperation initiatives.

He underscored the significance of information sharing and the need for collaborative efforts to address porous borders and challenges posed by non-state actors.

Adeniyi assured the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, of the Customs Service’s continued support, stressing the prioritisation of clearing military consignments and participation in training programmes.

He affirmed the commitment of the Nigeria Customs Service to national security and proposed ongoing cooperation, dialogue and joint exercises to ensure a collective and effective response to evolving security threats.

In his address, General Musa expressed gratitude for the critical role played by the Nigeria Customs Service in the nation’s security landscape.

He highlighted the indispensable nature of the Customs Service, stating that without their contribution, the country’s defence efforts would be severely compromised.

He commended Adeniyi for his leadership and dedication since assuming office, acknowledging the challenges faced by the country, particularly in the global economic downturn.

He stressed the importance of interagency cooperation in tackling non-state actors and securing the nation.

Addressing the collaboration between the military and the Customs Service, General Musa recognized the significant support received, particularly in civil-military cooperation initiatives.

Furthermore, General Musa highlighted the need for enhanced collaboration, training, and information sharing between the armed forces and customs.

