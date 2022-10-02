SMEDAN trains, empowers 40 retirees on special skills development in Ondo

As part of efforts to promote skill development and financial independence for retirees, no fewer than 40 from Ondo State benefited from the training and empowerment programme organised by the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN).

The retirees who were drawn from federal and state civil service, were trained and empowered under specialised skills development for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) were empowered with vulcaniser machines, sewing machines and shoe-making tools, according to the area of speciality.

Speaking during the programme, tye Director General of SMEDAN, Mr Olawale Fasanya, said the programme was put together to alleviate poverty among retiree and to promote self reliance, saying the retirees would also contribute to the economic development through job creation.

Fasanya who disclosed that the programme took place in the six geo-political zones in the country, explained that the programme was specially developed to address boredom and lack of financial security, which were some of the major challenges confronting retirees.

He expressed confidence that the training would support the retirees in attaining a stress-free retirement period and also ensure the development of new skills towards self-reliance and financial independence.

He said “I implore you to ensure you utilise the knowledge acquired from the vocational and entrepreneurship training to start or improve your existing business and take it to the next level.

“Most importantly, the equipment the agency is providing for you to run your business is expected to be used for the business and not to be diverted to other uses or sold outrightly.

“The agency’s business development service team will always be with you and support you to effectively translate the newly acquired knowledge, information and equipment to visible and concrete improvements in your business,”

The Director-General assured stakeholders that the agency would continue to support all entrepreneurs towards ensuring job creation, wealth creation, poverty alleviation and food security.

Earlier, the state Commissioner for Commerce, Industry and Cooperative Services, Mrs Lola Fagbemi, commended SMEDAN for the various training and opportunities offered to the state in the past.

Fagbemi, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Cooperative Services in the state,

Funmilayo Akinola, urged the retirees to use the knowledge of the training to benefit themselves, the state, and Nigeria in general.

“The state is looking for a more robust collaboration in the area of training our MSME/artisans, likewise, we are strongly relied on the agency’s expertise to develop our local technology in the state,” she said.

Responding on behalf of the trainees, Mrs Comfort Bosede, from Ilaje Local Government Area, appreciated SMEDAN for the training and promised judicious use of the tools used as empowerment for the retirees.

“I was trained as a vulcaniser and I am delighted to be the first female vulcaniser We were taught both academically and practically.





“We were taught to market our business, then to keep records to know our income and gain. Also, we are to plan and register our business,” she said.